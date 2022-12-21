SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.72. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,354. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $94.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

