SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 18,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 629,254 shares.The stock last traded at $125.00 and had previously closed at $123.85.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.77.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,617 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,739,000 after buying an additional 155,446 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,341,000 after purchasing an additional 208,531 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,111,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,468,000 after buying an additional 66,187 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,928,000 after purchasing an additional 146,323 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

