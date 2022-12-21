Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,446 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGE traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 25,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,735. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average of $30.61. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $41.40.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.

