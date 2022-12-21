Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 4.4% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,820. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $54.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.74.

