Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,780 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 0.9% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 463.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.99. 13,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,294. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $107.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.93.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.241 dividend. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.