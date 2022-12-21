Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Sells 220,663 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,663 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 0.5% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,548,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 116,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 28,351 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.97. 92,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,961. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $30.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.14.

