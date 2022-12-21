Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) Insider Purchases £1,980.75 in Stock

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR – Get Rating) insider Michelle Motion bought 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £1,980.75 ($2,406.16).

Springfield Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Springfield Properties stock opened at GBX 74.95 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 109.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.57. Springfield Properties Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 74 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 159 ($1.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Get Springfield Properties alerts:

About Springfield Properties

(Get Rating)

Read More

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Private Housing and Affordable markets. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate and residential property, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Springfield Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springfield Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.