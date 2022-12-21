Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) Insider Purchases £1,980.75 in Stock

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR – Get Rating) insider Michelle Motion bought 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £1,980.75 ($2,406.16).
Springfield Properties Stock Performance
Shares of Springfield Properties stock opened at GBX 74.95 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 109.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.57. Springfield Properties Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 74 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 159 ($1.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.
About Springfield Properties
Read More
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Springfield Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springfield Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.