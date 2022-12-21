Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Down to $56.86

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.86, but opened at $55.41. Sprout Social shares last traded at $56.34, with a volume of 579 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average is $59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -64.61 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,254,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares in the company, valued at $15,351,536.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,712 shares of company stock worth $6,975,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.33% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 13.0% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 8.4% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

