Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Up 5.2%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.36. 11,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,490,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBLK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $364.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.48 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 47.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.41%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 160.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 861.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 116,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 101.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 36,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.