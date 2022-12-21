Steem Market Cap Achieves $67.67 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $67.67 million and $5.36 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,809.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000434 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00389253 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021966 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.42 or 0.00883007 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002052 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00097532 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00598762 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005969 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00266007 BTC.
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 422,557,475 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
