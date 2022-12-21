Stifel Firstegy Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CPG. StockNews.com started coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $6.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.24. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 720.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 154,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 135,709 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,596,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 64,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

