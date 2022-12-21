Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,997 call options on the company. This is an increase of 47% compared to the average daily volume of 2,721 call options.

Insider Activity at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $437,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $34,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $437,428.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,013. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on BCRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,250. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.96.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

