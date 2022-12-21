StockNews.com Downgrades Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) to Hold

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.46. 237,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,619. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $214.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

