StockNews.com Upgrades RPM International (NYSE:RPM) to Buy

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of RPM International to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

RPM stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,602. RPM International has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $106.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.63 and its 200-day moving average is $90.83.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $942,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,295,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in RPM International during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 2,340.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in RPM International by 113.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

