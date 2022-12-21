STP Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.59 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. One STP token can currently be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STP has traded down 11% against the US dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $48.99 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00015210 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040570 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005915 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020112 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00226676 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About STP

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.02782866 USD and is up 4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $4,478,130.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

