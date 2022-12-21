Streakk Price Reaches $250.37 on Major Exchanges (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded up 61.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for about $250.37 or 0.01491085 BTC on exchanges. Streakk has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and approximately $224,441.88 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 267.75015642 USD and is up 12.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $485,772.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars.

