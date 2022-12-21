Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys 130 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Chubb were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Chubb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Chubb Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,913. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.34 and its 200 day moving average is $197.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $222.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

