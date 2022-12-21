Strong Tower Advisory Services Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after buying an additional 606,657 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after buying an additional 1,056,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,719,000 after buying an additional 746,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.69. 2,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.82 and its 200-day moving average is $128.22.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

