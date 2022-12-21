StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $380,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 216.0% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $84.13. 1,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average of $84.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $116.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

