StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $897,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

StrongBox Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.29. 92,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,439,737. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

