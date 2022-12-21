Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

