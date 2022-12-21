Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.99 and last traded at $33.99. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.
Suzuki Motor Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65.
About Suzuki Motor
Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suzuki Motor (SZKMF)
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.