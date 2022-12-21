SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Holdings Raised by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 110,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,163,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,501,000 after acquiring an additional 17,395 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $274.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $371.14.

SIVB traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,295. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $198.10 and a twelve month high of $752.68.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.26 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

