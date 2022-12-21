Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $35.78 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $35.78 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,964,462,022 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,557,609,135 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

