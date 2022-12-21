Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.95

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.95 and traded as high as $53.79. Swisscom shares last traded at $53.59, with a volume of 5,564 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCMWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Swisscom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Swisscom from CHF 670 to CHF 674 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Swisscom from CHF 485 to CHF 475 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $551.33.

Swisscom Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.91.

About Swisscom

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Swisscom AG will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

