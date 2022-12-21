Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.95

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.95 and traded as high as $53.79. Swisscom shares last traded at $53.59, with a volume of 5,564 shares traded.
SCMWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Swisscom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Swisscom from CHF 670 to CHF 674 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Swisscom from CHF 485 to CHF 475 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $551.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.91.
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
