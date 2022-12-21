Syscoin (SYS) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000630 BTC on major exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $79.49 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,811.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.66 or 0.00598767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00265560 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00042367 BTC.

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 750,344,429 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

