Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Rating) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.59 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 3.26 ($0.04). Approximately 1,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 31,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.27 ($0.04).

Tanfield Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 10.87, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15.

About Tanfield Group

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

