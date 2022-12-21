Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) PT Raised to C$2.60

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.40 to C$2.60 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TKO. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$1.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.30 price target on shares of Taseko Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taseko Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.60.

TSE TKO traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.04. 403,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,613. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$584.26 million and a PE ratio of 16.92. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$3.00.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

