Tasty (LON:TAST) Shares Up 7.1%

Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Rating) rose 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05). Approximately 25,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 81,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,097.70. The stock has a market cap of £5.19 million and a P/E ratio of 375.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.24.

Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. As of April 7, 2021, the company operated 54 restaurants, including 49 restaurants under the Wildwood name and 5 restaurants under the dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

