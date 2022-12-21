Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.27

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$24.27 and last traded at C$25.15, with a volume of 64226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TCS shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark decreased their target price on Tecsys from C$46.50 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$46.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$366.85 million and a PE ratio of 89.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.55%.

In related news, Director David Brereton sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.15, for a total transaction of C$3,643,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,274,063.80.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

