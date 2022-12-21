Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.23

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.23 and traded as high as $33.12. Teekay Tankers shares last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 278,361 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of -0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $144.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.19 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 5.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after buying an additional 437,348 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,666,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after acquiring an additional 105,508 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at $9,508,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 102.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 536,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 271,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 195.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 318,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

(Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.