Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.23

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.23 and traded as high as $33.12. Teekay Tankers shares last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 278,361 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.
Teekay Tankers Stock Down 2.5 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of -0.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after buying an additional 437,348 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,666,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after acquiring an additional 105,508 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at $9,508,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 102.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 536,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 271,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 195.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 318,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.
About Teekay Tankers
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
