Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CEO Sells $5,924,475.60 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.75. 1,543,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,821. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.84.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TER. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

