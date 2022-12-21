TerraClassicUSD Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.84 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $193.79 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00069897 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00052882 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001029 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007640 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021935 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001530 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004293 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000217 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,804,936,816 coins and its circulating supply is 9,804,148,815 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.