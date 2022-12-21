Tezos (XTZ) Market Capitalization Tops $739.51 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $739.51 million and $12.58 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00004765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025989 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002474 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007579 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 941,920,448 coins and its circulating supply is 920,487,992 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.