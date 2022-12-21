Tezos (XTZ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.26 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Tezos has a market cap of $733.82 million and $12.26 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00004747 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007401 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00025818 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002438 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000860 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007678 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000057 BTC.
Tezos Coin Profile
Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 941,920,448 coins and its circulating supply is 920,487,992 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tezos Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.
