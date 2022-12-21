The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) is Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the quarter. Allstate makes up approximately 6.2% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Allstate worth $23,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 4.9% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 389,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 2.3% during the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 3.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 30,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $133.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.07 and its 200-day moving average is $126.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of -94.14, a PEG ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.