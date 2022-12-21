The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Newport Trust Co grew its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.29.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $7.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.17. The stock had a trading volume of 197,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,990,090. The company has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.64 and its 200-day moving average is $153.65.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.