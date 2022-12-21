The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 10,476.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 64.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CLX opened at $142.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. Clorox has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

