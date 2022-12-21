The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 51.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.33.

Clorox Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CLX traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.44. 3,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,503. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.68.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

