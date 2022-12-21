The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.38

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.38 and last traded at $97.27, with a volume of 1080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stephens increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.60.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.60.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $770.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $185,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $284,779.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,131.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $185,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,116 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 37.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 34.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after buying an additional 73,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

