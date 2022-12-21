The Graph Reaches Market Capitalization of $494.79 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, The Graph has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One The Graph token can now be purchased for $0.0568 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $494.79 million and $10.61 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Graph Profile

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,541,820,203 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,711,928,115 tokens. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

