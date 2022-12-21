The Korea Fund, Inc. (KF) to Issue — Dividend of $3.27 on January 9th

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 3.2664 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.
The Korea Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 111.4% annually over the last three years.
The Korea Fund Price Performance
Shares of The Korea Fund stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57. The Korea Fund has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $44.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Korea Fund
About The Korea Fund
The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Korea Fund (KF)
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.