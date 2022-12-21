The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.59. 153,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,606. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $34.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,951 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Liberty Braves Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Further Reading

