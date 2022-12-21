The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) CEO Ronny Yakov Acquires 13,000 Shares

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) CEO Ronny Yakov purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $12,610.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,519,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,809.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ronny Yakov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Ronny Yakov acquired 22,200 shares of The OLB Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $18,870.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Ronny Yakov purchased 7,500 shares of The OLB Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $6,225.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Ronny Yakov acquired 500 shares of The OLB Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $425.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Ronny Yakov purchased 100 shares of The OLB Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $93.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Ronny Yakov acquired 8,617 shares of The OLB Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $7,927.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLB traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.07. The OLB Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.55.

The OLB Group ( NASDAQ:OLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLB. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The OLB Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in The OLB Group during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The OLB Group by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 36,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The OLB Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

