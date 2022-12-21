The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Trimmed by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,863 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 258,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

TJX Companies Stock Performance

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.62. The stock had a trading volume of 109,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,266. The firm has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

