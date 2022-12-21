The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,460,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,362 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,144,230,000 after buying an additional 1,274,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after buying an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,370,502,000 after buying an additional 634,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,134,897,000 after buying an additional 4,081,241 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

TJX traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $78.53. 32,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,454,266. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average is $66.39. The company has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

