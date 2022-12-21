The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,955 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up 3.6% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 95,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,242,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $290,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

