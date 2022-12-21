Threshold Price Reaches $0.0161 on Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $161.12 million and $11.61 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01542821 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $3,762,875.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

