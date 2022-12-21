TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 125.20 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 125.60 ($1.53). 107,945 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 553,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.53).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TIFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 205 ($2.49) to GBX 170 ($2.07) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 220 ($2.67) to GBX 180 ($2.19) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 130.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 145.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £657.12 million and a PE ratio of 12,500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

