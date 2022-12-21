Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

TSE TF opened at C$6.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.96. The firm has a market cap of C$585.31 million and a P/E ratio of 13.40. Timbercreek Financial has a 12-month low of C$6.87 and a 12-month high of C$9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 147.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.96 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

